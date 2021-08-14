Maharashtra has reported as many as 66 cases of Covid-19 Delta plus variant, so far.

Among the 66 infected individuals, some of them were fully vaccinated, and five of them have died, Maharashtra health department said. Among the 66 patients, 10 had taken both doses of vaccines. Eight others had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In Mumbai, a 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman succumbed to the infection in the last week of July, the first death due to the Delta Plus variant in the city.

Following the woman's death in Mumbai, at least two of her close contacts were also found infected with the Delta Plus variant, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Another woman died on July 27 in the ICU. Only on August 11 the state authorities learnt that she had Delta Plus variant infection after the genome sequencing report came.

The state's health official said that the woman had taken both the doses of Covishield vaccine, and was tested coronavirus positive on July 21.

Among the five deaths linked to the Delta plus variant, two patients were from Ratnagiri district and one each from Raigad, Beed and Mumbai

The maximum number of Delta plus patients (13) hailed from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra followed by Ratnagiri at 12 and Mumbai 11, it said. Six patients each were from Thane and Pune districts, three each from Palghar and district, two each from Nanded and Gondia, one each from Chandrapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed, according to the department.

Of the 66 Delta plus patients, 33 were in the 19 to 45 age group, 18 in the 46 to 60 age group, eight were aged over 60 age and seven were under 18, the health officials said.

According to the statement, among the total patients 34 are females. Two of these 18 people had taken Covaxin and 16 Covishield. Of the total patients, 61 have already recovered and 31 of them showed mild or no symptoms of the infection, the health officials added.

