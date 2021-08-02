The Maharashtra government on Monday announced relaxations for 14 districts while continuing the ongoing curbs in 11 including Pune, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri. In a statement issued today, the government said that it was satisfied that the state was continued to be threatened with the spread of Covid, and therefore it was imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus.

The order further said that the restrictions that have been imposed for level 3 be continued for 11 districts.

Kolhapur

Sangli

Satara

Pune

Ratnagiri

Sindhudurg

Solapur

Ahmednagar

Beed

Raigad

Palghar

The order further hinted that further restrictions can be imposed in some of these districts like Sindudurg, Satara and Ahmednagar, where higher number of positive cases has been recorded.

"Among the above districts, considering the higher number of positive cases, higher emergence of fresh cases in the districts of Sindudurg, Satara and Ahmednagar, the respective disaster management authorities to impose effective restrictions in the said districts," the order stated.

The government further said that the decision to ease the currently imposed restrictions in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts to be taken by the Disaster Management Authorities of the these districts.

The government has modified current restrictions in 14 districts.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that his government would issue orders allowing shops to remain open till 8 pm in the districts where the Covid test positivity rate is low. He also said that allowing all segments of society in Mumbai local trains would be difficult "in the first phase" as the easing of curbs is being done slowly.

He, however, appealed for cooperation from people in those areas where relaxing the norms was not possible currently due to the caseload.

"As far as giving relaxation is concerned, the state government is issuing an order today allowing shops to remain open till 8 pm (where positivity rate is low). However, where the number of cases is still not coming down, restrictions will remain the same," he said.

Many traders in the state and the opposition BJP have been demanding that the timings of shops be extended till 8 pm from the current deadline of 4 pm.

Thackeray said the situation in all such districts, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindudurg, was a cause of worry.

"I have asked district collectors to increase the number of tests as well as doctors to ensure people are protected for COVID-19 as well as water-borne diseases," he said.





