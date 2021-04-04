OPEN APP
Maharashtra government today said that the state government has taken a decision to impose a night curfew to curb the spread of covid-19.

The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. during day time, section 144 will be in force from tomorrow prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place.

Addressing a press conference, Textiles, Port and Fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh listed out all the activities that will be allowed during the night curfew and the weekend lockdown in the state.

  • During the night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am everything will be shut except for the essential services.
  • Parks and playgrounds will remain closed
  • Theatres and Drama theatres will also remain shut
  • Communters need to follow COVID-19 guidelines while travelling via Mumbai local trains. Face cover and social distancing are mandatory. Details awaited whether trains will run during night curfew...
  • Government offices will function at 50 percent of their capacity and the rest of the employees will work from home, except the staffers of the essential services related to the pandemic management. The detailed SOP will be released soon
  • The shooting of films and serials to be allowed but production houses need to avoid gathering during shooting.
  • Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, market.
  • There will be restrictions on the operations of malls, restaurants, bars and will close after 8 pm.
  • Saloons and beauty parlours will also remain closed in the state
  • Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity. Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50 per cent sitting capacity during the day and they are not allowed during the night
  • Religious places in the state will have to abide by the covid-19 rules.

