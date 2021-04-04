Maharashtra COVID lockdown: Offices, local trains, cinema halls — what's allowed, what's not1 min read . 08:54 PM IST
- Private offices, except in the banking and insurance sectors, will remain shut in Maharashtra
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra government today said that the state government has taken a decision to impose a night curfew to curb the spread of covid-19.
Maharashtra government today said that the state government has taken a decision to impose a night curfew to curb the spread of covid-19.
The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. during day time, section 144 will be in force from tomorrow prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place.
The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. during day time, section 144 will be in force from tomorrow prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place.
Addressing a press conference, Textiles, Port and Fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh listed out all the activities that will be allowed during the night curfew and the weekend lockdown in the state.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.