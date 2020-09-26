Home >News >India >Maharashtra Covid news: 20,419 new cases takes virus tally to 13,21,176
Mumbai city reported 2,282 new cases, taking its overall count to 1,96,585 (REUTERS)

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 08:42 PM IST PTI

MUMBAI : Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,21,176 on Saturday with the single-day addition of 20,419 fresh cases, state health department said.

With 430 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state went up to 35,191, it said.

A total of 23,644 patients were discharged after treatment in the state in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,16,450, the department said.

The state is now left with 2,69,119 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,282 new cases, taking its overall count to 1,96,585, while fatalities rose to 8,750 with 44 more people succumbing to the infection.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

