Maharashtra’s Nagpur district has reported 3,720 new covid-19 cases. The district which is one of the worst impacted regions in the country, under the second major wave of the outbreak, has reported 47 deaths caused due to the disease. The increase in cases and deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to an ANI tweet, citing a Civil Surgeon in the district.

On the positive side, the district has reported a total of 3,600 recoveries in one day. The total recoveries have reached 1,91,411. The total number of cases, on the other hand in the district, has reached 2,37,496. The toll of total deaths in the district has reached 5,265. The active cases have reached 40,820 in the district.

The district has reported a slight decline in the number of fresh covid cases, compared to the previous day. The district reported 4,108 new cases on 2 April and the death toll was 60 in 24 hours.

