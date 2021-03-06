With an average of 7,000 fresh Covid-19 infections being recorded every day, Maharashtra reported over 60,000 cases last week.

On Saturday, as many as 10,187 new Covid-19 infections were reported, which makes over 10,000 fresh cases two days in a row.

On March 5, the state reported the highest-ever hike since October 17, 2020, when the daily spike was recorded at 10,259.

In the past week, Maharashtra added around 7,000 cases on average, with an exception on Mach 1, when the state recorded 6,397 new cases. In total, between February 28 and March 5, the state added over 60,000 fresh infections.

On February 28, as many as 8,283 fresh Covid-19 were recorded from the state. After a slight dip the very next day, the number of fresh cases surged again on March 2. On that day, 7,863 cases were reported. A total of 9,855 new cases were reported on March 3 and on March 4, the number was 8,998.

Mumbai too is following a rising trajectory contributing 900 daily infections to the caseload.

On February 21, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference had declared that the situation will be reviewed in eight to 15 days. Till then, no statewide restriction was imposed apart from barring any social, cultural, religious, political gathering in the state.

He also expressed his unwillingness to impose another lockdown in the state, but he left the room open as he said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something."

Aurangabad district authorities will meet tomorrow to decide whether lockdown needs to be imposed in the district, a senior official informed.

As many as 459 Covid-19 cases were reported from the district yesterday taking the total number of infection count to 52,103. Meanwhile, the number of active cases stands at 2910. The state also saw 5 Covid-19 related deaths on Friday.

District collector Sunil Chavan told PTI, "A meeting will be held on Sunday evening, in which the way ahead for lockdown will be decided. After a review of cases and overall coronavirus situation in the district, a decision about lockdown will be taken."

Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other officials would also attend the meeting.

He also said, "Lockdown can be imposed, but ample time will be given to people to prepare themselves for it. The number of patients is growing. If cases keep growing at this speed, there will be a paucity of beds in hospitals."





