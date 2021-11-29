Authorities in Mahrashtra's Thane have sent a 32-year-old man who recently returned from South Africa into isolation after he tested positive for Covid-19. The man has been kept at a civic Covid-19 care centre and his sample has been sent for genome sequencing, amid concerns over the potentially more transmissible new 'Omicron' variant of the virus.

Result for the genome sequencing will be known after seven days, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) epidemic control officer Dr Pratibha Panpatil told PTI.

It is not known yet whether he had contracted the 'Omicron' variant of the virus, which has identified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Panpatil added.

Meanwhile, KDMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi has appealed to citizens of the Kalyan-Dombivli township not to panic due to the recent developments and strictly adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

The man is a Merchant Navy engineer who arrived in Dombivli town of Thane district on November 24 after travelling from South Africa, Dubai and Delhi. He underwent a test upon arrival, as per the government's recent protocol considering the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and was found to have contracted the coronavirus, Panpatil said.

Eight of his family members were also tested and their reports came out negative, another official said. The civic authorities are gathering details of the man's co-passengers to know their health status, Panpatil said.

After the engineer arrived from South Africa, his brother went for a test and it came out negative for the coronavirus. He then informed a lab that his engineer brother, who came from South Africa, had tested positive for the coronavirus, but was asymptomatic and was being given the regular course of medication, the official said.

“Currently, the engineer is kept in isolation and is being treated at a civic COVID-19 care centre in Dombivli. He is responding to the medication, but is depressed for which he is being counselled," the official said.

The man will be under observation till the report of his genome sequencing analysis is received, she said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.