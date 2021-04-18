In the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, the state government had declared a 15-day curfew, entailing stricter curbs on public activities but stopped short of announcing a full-scale lockdown.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil warned of action against those violating the restrictions imposed by the state government to curtail the spread of the killer virus.

Taking to Twitter, Walse Patil wrote, "In order to curb the rising number of COVID-19 infections, curfew order and restrictions should be effectively followed. Action will be taken against those who violate orders."

The tough new measures, which exclude essential services, came into force on Wednesday night and will remain in force till 7 am on 1 May.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people at one spot, will remain in force during this time.

Essential services will remain operational

All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational during the period, according to a government notification issued earlier.

The local transport, including Mumbai's suburban trains, will function only for personnel involved in essential services, it said.

There will be a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1, the notification said.

The number of participants at marriage and funeral has been capped at 25 and 20, respectively.

Barbershops, saloons, spas, schools, colleges, coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain shut during the period, as per the notification.

In a bid to limit vehicular movement, the Mumbai Police have directed that vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to sport colour-coded stickers.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 67,123 fresh cases of coronavirus, its highest single-day increase so far, taking the tally to 37,70,707. Besides, 419 deaths due to the pandemic were reported in the state, which pushed the death toll to 59,970, as per the state health department.

Meanwhile, India reported a record 2,61,500 new coronavirus cases and 1,501 deaths on Sunday, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, the ministry data stated.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan -- reported 78.56% of the new infections, it said.

The active cases in the country mounted to 18,01,316, comprising 12.18% of the total infections and a net increase of infections in a span of 24 hours.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala -- account for 65.02% of India's active cases.

