For those fully vaccinated against Covid-19, there will be no restrictions for inter-state and intra-state movement, the Maharashtra government announced on Wednesday.

However, if someone is not fully vaccinated, the person has to get a negative Covid (RT-PCR) test report within 72 hours of inter-state travel.

The directions will come into force from 4 March, the state government has said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has allowed shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema and theatre halls in 14 districts including Mumbai to operate at 100% capacity.

A government notification said these are districts where first vaccination dose is more than 90%, second dose over 70%, positivity rate less than 10% and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40%.

The 14 districts are: Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Kolhapur.

All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, drama theatres (natyagrihas), tourist places, entertainment parks etc are allowed to operate with 100% capacity in these districts, the notification said.

“For other administrative units excluded from this list, these shall operate at 50% of the capacity," the notification said.

