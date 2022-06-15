Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36% rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths
The surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is restricted to only a few districts, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday, adding that hospitalisations remain at 2-3% despite the spike.
"The spike in cases is restricted to certain districts in Maharashtra. The rise is seen in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad districts. Despite the spike in cases, the percentage of hospitalisation is 2-3%," Tope said.
He informed that Mumbai's case positivity rate has touched 40% and the health department is maintaining vigil.
However, seeking to allay the concerns over the rising Covid-19 graph, Tope said no new variant is detected except Omicron. "As a precaution, testing has been increased," he added.
Further, the minister appealed to parents and teachers to ensure the vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 18 years.
Covid situation in Maharashtra
This comes as Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36% rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.
The new case count was the highest since 12 February when the state had recorded 4,359 cases. On Tuesday, Maharashtra had recorded 2,956 new cases and four fatalities.
The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 79,15,418 and the death toll reached 1,47,875.
Four new cases of the B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also detected in the state. The cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years. All four tested Covid-19 positive between 26 May to 9 June, and their condition was stable.
Out of the total cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai recorded 2,293 infections, the highest daily count since 23 January. The tally of Covid-19 cases in the city has risen to 10,85,882.
The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months. On 23 January, Mumbai had logged 2,550 Covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities.
In addition to this, two patients died of the disease since Tuesday in the state. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86%.
A total of 3,028 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,52,304. The recovery rate in the state is 97.89%.
Following this, the active coronavirus caseload in the state stands at 19,261. Nandurbar was the only district that did not report any active case.
