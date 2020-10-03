Home >News >India >Maharashtra Covid tally: 14,348 new cases, 16,835 recover
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas (REUTERS)
Maharashtra Covid tally: 14,348 new cases, 16,835 recover

1 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2020, 09:03 PM IST PTI

With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 14,30,861, state health department said.

With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758.

A total of 16,835 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,34,555, the department said, adding that the state now has 2,58,108 active cases.

70,35,296 samples have been tested so far, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

