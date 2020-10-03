Maharashtra Covid tally: 14,348 new cases, 16,835 recover

Maharashtra Covid tally: 14,348 new cases, 16,835 recover1 min read . 09:03 PM IST
With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 14,30,861, state health department said.
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,348 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 14,30,861, state health department said.
With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758.
With 278 more people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 37,758.
A total of 16,835 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,34,555, the department said, adding that the state now has 2,58,108 active cases.
70,35,296 samples have been tested so far, it said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated