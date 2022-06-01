OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra Covid tally nearly 50% higher than Tuesday; highest in last three months
Listen to this article

Maharashtra recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in the last three months, the state health department said. Of the new cases today, most cases were reported from Mumbai. Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24.

The state on Tuesday reported 711 new COVID cases, while on Monday, it logged 431 infections. Currently, the active tally stands at 4,032. 

No COVID-related fatalities were reported from the state in the last 24 hours. 

