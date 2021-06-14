Maharashtra Covid daily tally drops to 8,129; Mumbai sees 529 new cases

Maharashtra saw number of new Covid infections in the state drop below 10,000 after several months. The state, one of the states hardest hit by the second Covid-19 wave, recorded 8,129 cases new cases on Monday, as per Maharashtra Public Health Department. The state had registered 10,442 new cases on Sunday.

Daily recovery rate in the state stood at 14,732, higher than the daily addition to the tally of Covid cases. So far, 56,54,003 Covid patients have been discharged from after full recovery, putting the Maharashtra's recovery rate at 95.55 per cent.

Out of the 3.82 crore samples tested in laboratories for Covid-19, only 59.17 lakh samples have been found to be positive so far, stated Maharashtra Public Health Department. The positivity rate improved to 15.48 per cent from 15.53 per cent earlier.

Currently, over 9.49 lakh people are under home quarantine in the state, whereas 5,997 people are under institutional quarantine, the Public Health Department informed.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 200 Covid-19 deaths during the day, as the fatality rate due to the virus stood at 1.9 per cent. A day ago, Maharashtra had recorded 483 deaths due to the deadly infection.

State capital Mumbai posted 529 new cases today, in comparison to 700 cases a day before. This is the lowest single-day addition to the city's Covid tally since February 16. Positivity rate also decline to 2.6 per cent from 2.3 per cent. Nineteen patients lost their lives to the pandemic on Monday.

The overall caseload of the country's financial capital now stands at 7,17,108, whereas the total death toll is 15,202. The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours is 20,133, which was the lowest in the month of June. The total number of Covid tests conducted in the metropolis is 66,40,641.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the average growth rate of cases between June 7 and 13 has dipped to 0.10 per cent, while the time taken for the caseload to double is now 672 days. The city has 21 containment zones and 97 sealed buildings.

