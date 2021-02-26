OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Covid testing in Nagpur tripled amid surge in cases, says minister
A health worker collects swab samples from a man at the COVID19 testing center (ANI)
A health worker collects swab samples from a man at the COVID19 testing center (ANI)

Maharashtra: Covid testing in Nagpur tripled amid surge in cases, says minister

1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 03:13 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Coronavirus testing has tripled, as more than 10,000 swab samples are tested in the district in a day, Maharashtra minister says
  • Nagpur had on Thursday recorded 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties

Amid massive spurt in novel coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, Nagpur district's Covid-19 testing has tripled to over 10,000 tests per day, according to a minister.

Addressing the media after a review meeting with district officials, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut said there are 1,769 oxygen beds, 684 ICU and 263 ventilator beds available for COVID-19 patients in the district.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union minister Piyush Goyal

National Education Policy to transform the way we educate our children: Piyush Goyal

1 min read . 03:01 PM IST
Photo: ANI

Protesting farmers stop wheat-laden train in Punjab's Moga

1 min read . 03:00 PM IST
Foreign minister S. Jaishankar

Govts should support businesses, especially MSMEs: EAM Jaishankar

1 min read . 02:53 PM IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya: Centre approves UP govt's proposal for international airport, says CM Adityanath

2 min read . 02:43 PM IST

Although the cases of coronavirus are increasing in Maharashtra, the administration has been able to control the situation in Nagpur, the district's guardian minister said.

Coronavirus testing has tripled, as more than 10,000 swab samples are tested in the district in a day, he said.

Apart from this, stamping of people placed under home quarantine and recording data of patients visiting government hospitals are also underway, he said.

Nagpur had on Thursday recorded 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties.

The district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,46,831, of which 4,314 patients have died of the infection.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported over 8,0000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to daily health bulletin.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Of these, Mumbai saw the biggest jump of more than 1,100 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in three months.

With 8,702 cases, the state's total infection tally rose to 21,29,821, a health official said.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout