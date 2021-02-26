Maharashtra: Covid testing in Nagpur tripled amid surge in cases, says minister

Maharashtra: Covid testing in Nagpur tripled amid surge in cases, says minister1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 03:13 PM IST
- Coronavirus testing has tripled, as more than 10,000 swab samples are tested in the district in a day, Maharashtra minister says
- Nagpur had on Thursday recorded 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties
Amid massive spurt in novel coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, Nagpur district's Covid-19 testing has tripled to over 10,000 tests per day, according to a minister.
Addressing the media after a review meeting with district officials, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut said there are 1,769 oxygen beds, 684 ICU and 263 ventilator beds available for COVID-19 patients in the district.
Although the cases of coronavirus are increasing in Maharashtra, the administration has been able to control the situation in Nagpur, the district's guardian minister said.
Coronavirus testing has tripled, as more than 10,000 swab samples are tested in the district in a day, he said.
Apart from this, stamping of people placed under home quarantine and recording data of patients visiting government hospitals are also underway, he said.
Nagpur had on Thursday recorded 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties.
The district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,46,831, of which 4,314 patients have died of the infection.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported over 8,0000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to daily health bulletin.
Of these, Mumbai saw the biggest jump of more than 1,100 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in three months.
With 8,702 cases, the state's total infection tally rose to 21,29,821, a health official said.
