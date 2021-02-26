Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Covid testing in Nagpur tripled amid surge in cases, says minister
A health worker collects swab samples from a man at the COVID19 testing center

Maharashtra: Covid testing in Nagpur tripled amid surge in cases, says minister

1 min read . 03:13 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Coronavirus testing has tripled, as more than 10,000 swab samples are tested in the district in a day, Maharashtra minister says
  • Nagpur had on Thursday recorded 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties

Amid massive spurt in novel coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, Nagpur district's Covid-19 testing has tripled to over 10,000 tests per day, according to a minister.

Amid massive spurt in novel coronavirus cases across Maharashtra, Nagpur district's Covid-19 testing has tripled to over 10,000 tests per day, according to a minister.

Addressing the media after a review meeting with district officials, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut said there are 1,769 oxygen beds, 684 ICU and 263 ventilator beds available for COVID-19 patients in the district.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Paris city hall suggests 3-week lockdown to quell Covid-19 surge

2 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Saudi crown prince implicated in Khashoggi murder, US finds

3 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Petroleum prices will come down as winter ends: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 03:10 PM IST

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

1 min read . 03:06 PM IST

Addressing the media after a review meeting with district officials, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut said there are 1,769 oxygen beds, 684 ICU and 263 ventilator beds available for COVID-19 patients in the district.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Paris city hall suggests 3-week lockdown to quell Covid-19 surge

2 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Saudi crown prince implicated in Khashoggi murder, US finds

3 min read . 03:14 PM IST

Petroleum prices will come down as winter ends: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 03:10 PM IST

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

1 min read . 03:06 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Although the cases of coronavirus are increasing in Maharashtra, the administration has been able to control the situation in Nagpur, the district's guardian minister said.

Coronavirus testing has tripled, as more than 10,000 swab samples are tested in the district in a day, he said.

Apart from this, stamping of people placed under home quarantine and recording data of patients visiting government hospitals are also underway, he said.

Nagpur had on Thursday recorded 1,116 fresh cases of coronavirus and 13 more casualties.

The district's COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,46,831, of which 4,314 patients have died of the infection.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported over 8,0000 new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, according to daily health bulletin.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Of these, Mumbai saw the biggest jump of more than 1,100 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in three months.

With 8,702 cases, the state's total infection tally rose to 21,29,821, a health official said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.