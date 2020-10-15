Maharashtra Covid update: 10,226 new cases reported, 13,714 recover, 337 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased to 15,64,615 on Thursday with the addition of 10,226 cases, a state health official said.

The state reported 337 deaths due to the infection, which took the fatality count to 41,196, he said.

The state reported 337 deaths due to the infection, which took the fatality count to 41,196, he said.

A total of 13,714 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the number of recovered persons went up to 13,30,483.

Currently, there are 1,92,459 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 2,119 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 2,36,721, while its death toll rose to 9,601 of which 46 were reported on Thursday.

Pune city added 551 COVID-19 cases, which pushed its tally further to 1,66,930, while 54 deaths took toll to 3,812.

The state has so far conducted 79,14,651 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,64,615, new cases: 10,226, death toll: 41,196, discharged: 13,40,483, active cases: 1,92,459, people tested so far: 79,14,651.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

