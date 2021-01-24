Maharashtra's coronavirus infection count increased by 2,752 fresh cases on Sunday to reach 20,09,106, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 45 lives during the day, the overall death toll reached 50,785 in the state, it said in a statement.

A total of 1,743 patients were discharged on Sunday following recovery. This took the overall recovery count in Maharashtra to 19,12,264.

Maharashtra is now left with 44,831 active cases, it said. The case recovery rate in the state is 95.18 per cent while the case fatality rare is 2.53 per cent.

With 61,766 new tests, the cumulative number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,42,07,595, the department said.

Mumbai city saw 479 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths, taking the overall count of infections to 3,06,050 and the death toll to 11,304, it said.

Mumbai division, which includes the city and satellite towns, reported 920 fresh cases and 12 deaths, taking the total caseload in the region to 6,88,792 and the death toll to 19,487.

Nashik division reported 345 fresh cases, including 105 in Nashikcity, during the day.

Pune division added 622 new infections, including 152 in Pune city and 132 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the department said.

Aurangabad division reported 71 new coronavirus positive cases, Latur division 102, and Akoladivision 216.

In Nagpurdivision, 425 new coronavirus infections, including 253 in Nagpurcity, were detected during the day.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are: Positive cases 20,09,106, deaths 50,785, recoveries 19,12,264, active cases 44,831, total tests 1,42,07,595, tests conducted today 61,766.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

