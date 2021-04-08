OPEN APP
In an unlikely turn of events, the coronavirus vaccination drive was temporarily halted in Maharashtra's Panvel, due to the unavailability of vaccines.

An official notification issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation read: "Vaccination drive temporarily halted in all government and private inoculation centres in Panvel, due to unavailability of #COVID19 vaccines. Centres will be reopened once vaccines are back in stock."

An official notification issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation.
Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader, on the other hand, alleged that about 109 vaccination centres remained shut in Pune due to a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines.

She also alleged that several people had to return home without getting vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily new Covid-19 cases in the country. The state reported 59,907 fresh infections and 322 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

With 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.

With the surge, the total count of Covid-19 cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.

The country reported 630 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry has said.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

