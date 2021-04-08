This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'Vaccination drive temporarily halted in all government and private inoculation centres in Panvel, due to unavailability of Covid-19 vaccines,' an official notification by the Panvel Municipal Corporation read
In an unlikely turn of events, the coronavirus vaccination drive was temporarily halted in Maharashtra's Panvel, due to the unavailability of vaccines.
An official notification issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation read: "Vaccination drive temporarily halted in all government and private inoculation centres in Panvel, due to unavailability of #COVID19 vaccines. Centres will be reopened once vaccines are back in stock."
