Maharashtra Political crisis | BJP holds core committee meeting; check updates here6 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 06:17 AM IST
- The battle between the groups that reached the SC on Monday which granted interim relief to Shinde and other MLAs to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly by July 12.
- Aaditya Thackeray has claimed that 15 to 20 rebel MLAs are in touch with him and have urged the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati, where they are lodged in a hotel along with Eknath Shinde who has spearheaded the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray. The dirt has gone away. Now we can do something good, said Aaditya, referring to the rebel MLA.