Covid vaccination: Maharashtra has crossed the benchmark of administering 10 crore Covid vaccine doses, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed on Tuesday. The minister said the achievement was possible with active involvement of all District officers.

India’s Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 109.08 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,10,77,727 sessions.

Thane: No vaccine jab, no salary

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has said its employees who have not taken even one dose of vaccine will not be paid salaries. The decision was taken on Monday during a meeting of senior TMC officials, including civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske.

According to an official release, the civic employees who have not taken the first dose, will not be paid salaries. The civic employees who have not taken their second vaccine dose within the stipulated period will also not get their salaries.

The corporation has made it compulsory for all civic employees to submit their vaccination certificates at their respective offices. These measures are part of an effort to achieve the target of cent per cent vaccination in the city by this month-end.

One vaccine dose must for tourists visiting monuments in Aurangabad

Aurangabad: People who have not taken a single dose of Covid vaccine will not be allowed entry at historic sites and monuments in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

District collector Sunil Chavan has passed the orders, which came into effect on Tuesday. As per the order, at least one dose of vaccine is mandatory for people who wish to visit historic sites and monuments.

The government as well as private offices connected to the tourism industry are instructed to ensure that their staff is fully vaccinated against coronavirus, it stated. Tourists visiting ticketed monuments, museums and places such as Bibi Ka Maqbara, Aurangabad, Ajanta, Ellora and Pitalkora caves should have taken at least one jab of vaccine, the order said.

