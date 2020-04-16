MUMBAI: Maharashtra had a total of 3,081 covid-19 patients as of Thursday, which includes 165 new cases. The state is the worst hit in India.

Mumbai, which reported 107 cases till this morning, has over 980 covid-19 patients, according to the Maharashtra health department.

With 19 new cases, Pune emerged as the second most infected city in Maharashtra, followed by Nagpur with 10 cases.

This comes a day after the Maharashtra government began earmarking zones and preparing a blueprint to lift the lockdown in areas where infections have been contained, government officials said.

The lockdown could be completely lifted in green and orange zones. Green zones are areas where no coronavirus infections have been reported, while orange zones are those with 15 or fewer cases.

Green zones include Solapur, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Banded, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. Orange zones include Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Osmanabaad, Beed and Jalna.