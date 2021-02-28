With Maharashtra continuing to be the biggest contributor of new Covid-19 cases in the country, the Hingoli local administration has imposed a curfew in the district from 1 to 7 March.

Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi in an order issued on Saturday evening said the curfew will come into force from 7 am on Monday and continue till March 7 midnight.

Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls will remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work, said the order.

Bank officials are instructed to carry their identity cards while travelling to their workplace, it said.

Milk shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm. Medical stores are also permitted to remain open during the curfew period, said the order.

Government offices will continue to work, it said.

The administration has also allowed the continuation of highway maintenance operations and works related to the departments of health, electricity, telephone, water drainage and sanitation.

Petrol pumps are instructed to sell fuel only to vehicles of the government, and those engaged in essential and agriculture services, the order said.

Hotels and other food suppliers for students, who hail from other districts and are currently residing in Hingoli, are instructed to operate parcel service between 9 am and 7 pm during the curfew period, it said.

Cases in Hingoli

A total of 46 new Covid-19 cases were found on Saturday in Hingoli, located in the state's Marathwada region, raising its tally to 4,083, as per official figures.

Lockdowns, curfews in other districts

Maharashtra has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the virus surge.

The Pune district administration has also extended the restrictions imposed earlier.

District Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday that all schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain shut in the district until 14 March. In addition to this, no public movement will also be allowed between 11 pm to 6 am.

A curfew was imposed in the Yavatmal district on Friday. The restriction will remain in effect from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday. Essential services will continue to be offered.

Amravati district has also extended the lockdown by another week till 8 March, officials said on Saturday, while restrictions have been imposed for the weekend in Nagpur and Buldhana.

Night curfew has also been imposed in Aurangabad district until 8 March. During the curfew from 11 pm to 6 am, only the essential service will be allowed.

In addition to this, a Janata curfew is being observed in Maharashtra's Latur district on 27 and 28 February.

