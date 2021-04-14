Maharashtra curfew: Public transport to continue with restrictions. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Public transport, including buses and local trains, will not be suspended, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday as he announced restrictions in Maharashtra to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Mumbai civic body BMC's guidelines stated that public transport will be fully operational with the following restrictions with effect from 8pm on 14 April, 2021 to 7am on 1 May, 2021:

Public transport, including buses and local trains, will not be suspended, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday as he announced restrictions in Maharashtra to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Mumbai civic body BMC's guidelines stated that public transport will be fully operational with the following restrictions with effect from 8pm on 14 April, 2021 to 7am on 1 May, 2021:

Auto rickshaw drivers will be allowed to carry 2 passengers only.

For taxi (4 wheelers): Driver + 50% vehicle capacity as per Regional Transport Office (RTO) is allowed.

For bus: Full seating capacity is allowed. However, no standing passengers will be allowed.

All persons using public transport are required to wear mask in a proper manner barring which a fine of ₹ 500 will be imposed on the offenders, BMC said.

500 will be imposed on the offenders, BMC said. In 4 wheeler taxi, if any one person is not wearing mask, the offender and the driver of the taxi will be fined with ₹ 500 each.

500 each. In the case of out-station trains, railway authorities to ensure that there are no standing passengers in the general compartment and all passengers use masks.

Fine of ₹ 500 to be levied on all trains for non-compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour.

500 to be levied on all trains for non-compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour. All public transport - drivers and other staff coming into contact with the public to get vaccinated at the earliest as per criteria of GOI and must display exemplary Covid appropriate behaviour.

For taxis and autos - driver should be encouraged to isolate himself or herself through use of a plastic sheet or otherwise. "Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/ restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed" said Uddhav Thackeray. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Auto rickshaw drivers will be allowed to carry 2 passengers only.

For taxi (4 wheelers): Driver + 50% vehicle capacity as per Regional Transport Office (RTO) is allowed.

For bus: Full seating capacity is allowed. However, no standing passengers will be allowed.

All persons using public transport are required to wear mask in a proper manner barring which a fine of ₹ 500 will be imposed on the offenders, BMC said.

500 will be imposed on the offenders, BMC said. In 4 wheeler taxi, if any one person is not wearing mask, the offender and the driver of the taxi will be fined with ₹ 500 each.

500 each. In the case of out-station trains, railway authorities to ensure that there are no standing passengers in the general compartment and all passengers use masks.

Fine of ₹ 500 to be levied on all trains for non-compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour.

500 to be levied on all trains for non-compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour. All public transport - drivers and other staff coming into contact with the public to get vaccinated at the earliest as per criteria of GOI and must display exemplary Covid appropriate behaviour.

For taxis and autos - driver should be encouraged to isolate himself or herself through use of a plastic sheet or otherwise. "Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/ restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed" said Uddhav Thackeray. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The general public is allowed to travel in the suburban trains from the time of start of services for the day till 7 am, from 12 noon to 4 pm, and from 9 pm till the closure of services for the day.

From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, only employees of the essential services and categories of commuters specified by the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways are permitted to travel in local trains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the imposition of Section 144 in the state from today in view of rising Covid-19 cases. Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}