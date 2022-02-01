Maharashtra today reported as many as 14,372 new Covid-19 cases, of which 803 were reported from the capital city Mumbai. A total of 94 people succumbed to the Covid infection in the state, the state health bulletin data shows.

The capital city of Mumbai, on the second day in a row, reported less than 1,000 new coronavirus infections, while daily fatalities fell to asingle digit for the first time since December 19, 2021.

#CoronavirusUpdates

1st February, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 803

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 1800



Total Recovered Pts. - 10,19,088



Overall Recovery Rate - 97%



Total Active Pts. - 8888



Doubling Rate - 485 Days



Growth Rate (25Jan - 31Jan)- 0.14%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 1, 2022

Today's Covid cases mark a marginal decline from Monday when the state had recorded 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 39 deaths. On Sunday, Maharashtra's active Covid tally stood at 7,304, the health department data shows.

The Maharashtra government on late Monday night had announced new guidelines for easing Covid-19 restrictions in those districts for districts administered with 90% of single-dose and 70% of the double dose of vaccination for 18 years or above.

The order said,"This list shall be updated every week, after taking into consideration these percentages as per official information of the Public Health Department."

Revised directions for containing the spread of COVID pic.twitter.com/qmluIdJ8cs — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Mumbai announced revised Covid-19 guidelines today, and most of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai has been relaxed.

Also read: Mumbai revises Covid guidelines; lifts night curfew, other restrictions

Here's are the new guidelines:

- Night curfew has also been lifted in the metropolis

- Other places including beaches, gardens and tourist spots will be functional as per normal timings with limited capacity.

- Restaurants, theatres, swimming pools, amusement themes and water parks can now remain open with a 50% capacity.

- Weddings are now allowed guests up to 25% of the capacity in open grounds and banquet halls, or 200 guests, whichever is lower.

- Bhajans and all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programs will be allowed with half the capacity of the venue.

- Weekly bazaars can also remain open as per normal timing.

