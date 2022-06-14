Maharashtra daily Covid cases jump 80%; 2 patients test positive for Omicron BA.51 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported as many as 2956 new COVID19 cases, which is about 80% higher than yesterday's tally. The state on Monday reported 1,885 fresh infections. Of the new cases recorded today, 2 patients from Thane were found to be Omicron BA.5 positive.
