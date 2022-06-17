Maharashtra daily Covid cases sees slight dip, active cases at 21,749

Maharashtra daily Covid cases sees slight dip, active cases at 21,7492 min read . 07:08 PM IST
The active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra after Friday's addition went up to 21,749. Whereas, the active covid-19 cases in Mumbai is now 13,304.
The state of Maharashtra on Friday reported a total of 4,165 new active Covid-19 cases today, of which capital city Mumbai accounted for 2,255 new cases.
The active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra after Friday's addition went up to 21,749. Whereas, the active covid-19 cases in Mumbai is now 13,304.
Maharashtra also reported three Covid related deaths. Of this Mumbai accounted for two.
The Covid-19 caseload rose to 79,27,862, and death toll reached 1,47,883 In Maharashtra. Mumbai reported 111 cases less than on Thursday.
The numbers on Friday in Maharashtra were slightly lesser than those recorded on Thursday and Wednesday.
As many as 4,255 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 4,024 cases and four fatalities.
As per official data, the positivity rate jumped over 15% twice this week in Mumbai. The civic body further confirmed that the test positivity rate jumped to 15.58% on June 14, when 1,724 people tested positive for coronavirus out of 11,065 tests conducted that day and then again on June 16 the rate shot up to 15.11% when 2,366 new patients were detected on the back of 15,656 tests in a span of 24 hours
Every district in Maharashtra has now active coronavirus patients. Further, two new cases of the B.A.5 variant of coronavirus have also been also detected in the state. These cases come from Nagpur in a 29-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.
The patients had tested positive for Covid on 6 and 9 June, respectively. They have a history of travelling to Kerala and Mumbai. Both are vaccinated and have recovered at home, said the health department.
Besides two deaths in Mumbai, another death was recorded from Jalgaon. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.86%. As many as 3,047 patients recovered from coronavirus infection, taking the total of recovered cases to 77,58,230. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.86 per cent. As many as 44,483 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, which took the total of tests conducted so far in the state to 8,15,17,399.
Meanwhile, India has reported 12,847 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of active caseload to over 63,063, the Union health ministry said on Friday. A day before, the country had reported 12,213 new Covid cases across the country.
In view of rising Covid cases across the nation, the health ministry has directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19, as these states are reporting increase in Covid-19 cases. States have also been asked to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people
