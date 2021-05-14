Maharashtra reported 39,923 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a drop of nearly 2,659 infections from a day ago, while 695 more patients succumbed to the disease, the state health department said.

With the addition of 39,923 COVID-19 cases, down from 42,582 on Thursday, the state's caseload increased to 53,09,215, while the death toll reached 79,552.

The financial capital of India, Mumbai today reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases, 2572 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of total cases in Mumbai reached 6,85,705 and the total recoveries 6,31,982. The number of the death toll in Mumbai is 14,138 and the active cases 37,656.

Since the beginning of May, the daily count of infections has stayed below the 4,000-mark. This week the city has recorded less than 2,000 new cases four times.

According to the BMC, of the latest fatalities,31 patients had co-morbidities, six were under 40 years of age, while 34 were senior citizens.

At least 2,572 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 6,31,982, leaving the city with 37,656 active cases.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 92 per cent.

With 25,205 swab samples being tested during the day, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in the city rose to 58,51,279.

The city had witnessed its highest daily spike of 11,163 infections on April 4 and the highest 90 fatalities on May 1.

As per the BMC's update, the city's average growth rate of cases in the period between May 7 to May 13 was 0.34 per cent, while the doubling rate -- time taken for the caseload to double -- is now 199 days.

Mumbai has 85 active containment zones in slums and chawls, while the number of sealed buildings has dipped to 377, the civic body said.













