Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas is celebrated on May 1 every year to commemorate the creation of the predominantly Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra with the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act in 1960.

Significance:

The Bombay Reorganisation Act in 1960 bifurcated the Bombay State into two separate states namely, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The state of Bombay had mainly four major languages i.e. Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, and Konkani. While the Marathi and Konkani-speaking population became a part of the state of Maharashtra, the Kutchi and Gujarati-speaking population became a part of the state of Gujarat.

Celebration:

Maharashtra Day is a public holiday in the state which results in all major government offices including banks, government offices, schools and colleges remaining closed on the day. People dress up in traditional attire to celebrate the culture and values on the day of the creation of their state.

Maharashtra Day 2023 wishes:

1) Wishing all the citizens of Maharashtra a very happy Maharashtra Day. May our state continue to be a shining example of progress and prosperity for the rest of the country.

2) On this Maharashtra Day, let us remember and pay tribute to the great leaders who played a vital role in the formation of our state.

3) Let us all take a minute to reflect on our state's rich past and golden heritage. We hope Maharashtra continues to keep making progress like this always. Happy Maharashtra Day 2023

4) Let us all live happily together and appreciate the importance of our state. We need to make a promise that we will take Maharashtra to greater heights. Jai Maharashtra.

5) Let us celebrate Maharashtra Day by spreading love, joy, and positivity all around. May our state continue to thrive and prosper in the years to come. Happy Maharashtra Diwas

6) Wishing all the citizens of Maharashtra a happy and safe Maharashtra Day, filled with joy and positivity.

7) Let us take pride in Maharashtra's rich history and cultural heritage, and work towards preserving and promoting it for future generations. Happy Maharashtra Day 2023

8) I hope that Maharashtra Day can serve as a reminder of the state's resilience, strength, and unity, and inspire us to overcome any obstacle that comes our way. Jai Maharashtra

9) May the state of Maharashtra always remain at the forefront of progress and contribute to the growth and development of the nation. Jai Maharashtra.

10) We are proud to be raised in Maharashtra. We are proud of the Marathi language. We are proud of our culture. Wish you all a Happy Maharashtra Diwas.