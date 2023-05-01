Maharashtra Day 2023: History, significance, and wishes to share with your loved ones2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 06:59 AM IST
Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year to celebrate the formation of state of Maharashtra from the erstwhile state of Bombay in 1960.
Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas is celebrated on May 1 every year to commemorate the creation of the predominantly Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra with the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act in 1960.
