Significance:

The Bombay Reorganisation Act in 1960 bifurcated the Bombay State into two separate states namely, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The state of Bombay had mainly four major languages i.e. Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, and Konkani. While the Marathi and Konkani-speaking population became a part of the state of Maharashtra, the Kutchi and Gujarati-speaking population became a part of the state of Gujarat.