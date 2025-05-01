Maharashtra Day: PM Modi sends wishes in Marathi, says state ‘pillar of progress, connected to roots’

Maharashtra Day 2025: Greeting the people of Maharashtra on the 65th anniversary of the creation of the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in English and Marathi posts on social media, acknowledged its “vital role in India’s development”.

The prime minister wrote on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter): “Maharashtra Day greetings to the people of the state, which has always played a vital role in India’s development. When one thinks of Maharashtra, its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind. The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same time has remained connected to its roots. My best wishes for the state’s progress. (sic)”