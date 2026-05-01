Maharashtra Day 2026: What’s open and what’s closed today? Banks, schools, market and more

Maharashtra Day 2026: Maharashtra Day is celebrated each year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra, which dates back to May 1, 1960. It is a public holiday for the states, which also coincides with Labour Day and Buddha Purnima on Friday, making it a perfect time for a long weekend. It is also the birth anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

History of Maharashtra Day The Bombay Reorganisation Act of 1960 separated the Bombay State into two individual states, which we know today as Gujarat and Maharashtra. The state of Bombay had four major languages -- Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, and Konkani. While the Marathi and Konkani-speaking population remained in the state of Maharashtra, the Kutchi and Gujarati-speaking community joined the state of Gujarat.

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To celebrate this occasion, several events and cultural programmes are hosted across Maharashtra, with Mumbai grabbing the limelight.

A much-awaited parade is organised every year at Dadar's Shivaji Park, in the presence of government officials, police, and other officials. At the event, cultural performances are held to honour the culture, traditions, and folk arts of the state.

Maharashtra Day 2026: What's open, what's closed Maharashtra Day is a public holiday in the state. All major government offices, including banks, government offices, schools and colleges are to remain closed today. Check what's open and what's closed today on Maharashtra Day 2026.

According to holiday notifications and RBI guidelines, government offices and public institutions will remain shut today.

Schools/ Colleges Schools and colleges are closed on Maharashtra Day 2026.

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Shops, restaurants, malls Most retail shops, restaurants, eateries and shopping malls will operate normally. However, liquor shops will observe a dry day across Maharashtra.

Stock market Stock markets are also closed on May 1 across most parts of India. Major stock exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - will remain shut on Friday due to the holiday. As a result, trading is suspended across the equity, derivatives, and SLB segments. Market activity will resume on Monday, May 4.

However, the commodity markets will only remain closed today for the morning session.

Bank holiday Banks across 27 cities in India will remain closed today. It includes Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

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However, customers will be able to use online services such as internet banking, mobile apps and UPI. ATM services will also remain available today.

What's open today Meanwhile, several more services will remain open on Maharashtra Day 2026. It includes tourist attractions in the state, like Marine Drive, the Gateway of India, temples, beaches and monuments.

Public transportation, like local trains, metro, buses, and taxis, will continue to operate on holiday schedules. Most tourist spots are expected to be crowded.

All essential services, including pharmacies and hospitals, will function as usual today.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.