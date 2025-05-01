Maharashtra Day: From stock market, banks, schools, offices to shops - what’s open and what’s closed on May 1

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Din, is celebrated every year on May 1 and is observed as a state holiday. The day commemorating the formation of Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra is being celebrated on Thursday this year. The Day is celebrated with official ceremonies, including parades, and cultural events across the state.

May 1 holds immense significance all over the world as International Labour Day is celebrated on this day. It is an important day in Indian history as well as the division of the Bombay State took place on this day in 1960.

What's open and what's closed on May 1 Stock market Maharashtra Day is among one of the 14 listed trading holidays for 2025. Indian stock exchanges - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE - will be observing Maharashtra Day and hence will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Trading operations across all segments will remain suspended for the entire day. Thus, equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will not be operating today as Maharashtra Day is a regional holiday.

A modified schedule is in place for Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) operations today while equity markets will remain closed. The evening session - 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm - will open for trading in commodities such as gold, silver, crude oil, and agricultural products while the morning session - 9:00 am to 5:00 pm- will stay shut.

Notably, regular trading across all exchanges will resume on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Offices, schools and Banks Government offices, schools and banks remain shut on this day as it is a state holiday in Maharashtra.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of holidays there are several cities where banks are closed today, including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Raipur and Thiruvananthapuram.