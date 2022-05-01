Maharashtra Day: Leaders extend wishes on Maharashtra foundation day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state
Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.
The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state.
On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day and prayed for their prosperity.
PM Modi said that the state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress, and has excelled in diverse fields.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on Maharashtra Day. This state has made phenomenal contributions to national progress. The people of the state have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for the prosperity of the people of Maharashtra."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tributes here to 105 martyrs of the Samyukta (unified) Maharashtra movement on the occasion of the state's foundation day. Maharashtra was formed on this day in 1960 following the movement.
Governor B S Koshyari attended an event at Shivaji Park in Dadar area here on Sunday to celebrate the state's foundation day. The CM along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and minister-son Aaditya Thackeray visited the Hutatma Chowk (martyrs' memorial) in south Mumbai to pay homage to the martyrs.
Later, the chief minister in a tweet said, "Paid floral tributes to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement on the occasion of the Maharashtra Day." For the last two years, the Maharashtra Day was celebrated under the grim shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions. The curbs, however, have been lifted now due to a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
