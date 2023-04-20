The Maharashtra government on Thursday declared early summer vacation for all state board schools in view of extreme temperatures due to heatwave. All primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board has been directed by Maharashtra Government to start their summer vacation from 21 April.

Schools of other boards can take decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, said the order issued by the School Education Department on Thursday. Except for Vidarbha, schools in the state will reopen on 15 June. Those in Vidarbha will restart from 30 June, the order said.

Maharashtra government announces early summer vacation for primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board from 21st April, in view of heatwave conditions. — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

“Today heatwave conditions are observed at isolated pockets over Konkan including Mumbai and Thane," IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani had said earlier. A heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius from the normal.

At least 14 persons died due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on 16 April.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appointed a one-member committee to probe the deaths of 14 persons in the Maharashtra Bhushan award event held in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on April 16. The deaths were caused by sunstroke and other health complications as several lakh people converged on the sprawling International Corporate Park to watch social activist and reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari being given the prestigious award.

Meghalaya shouts schools

All educational institutions located around the Dangar area under Mawsynram block has been directed to remain closed from 21 April for a week. The East Khasi Hills district administration cited the heatwave conditions for asking schools to remain closed for a week, or until further orders.

Meghalaya | All educational institutions located around the Dangar area under Mawsynram block will remain closed from tomorrow for a week, due to the heatwave conditions: East Khasi Hills district administration pic.twitter.com/fxXfLZoIH9 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Odisha shuts schools

Odisha is slated to start early summer vacations in school from 21 April, Friday. All schools- government, private and aided- will be closed for summer vacation from Friday, the Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday (April 20). The date of reopening of the schools will be decided soon, it added.