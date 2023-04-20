Maharashtra declares early summer vacation, Meghalaya, Odisha shut schools until further notice due to heatwave2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:19 PM IST
- The extreme temperatures have compelled state governments to call for early vacations or shuts schools in order to protect children from the dangerous impact of extreme temperatures
The Maharashtra government on Thursday declared early summer vacation for all state board schools in view of extreme temperatures due to heatwave. All primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board has been directed by Maharashtra Government to start their summer vacation from 21 April.
