Maharashtra, Delhi confirm outbreak of bird flu; 9 states affected so far

Bird flu scare in India: Maharashtra and Delhi today confirmed the outbreak of avian influenza, or the bird flu, With this, nine states have been affected by the spread of bird flu. In Delhi, all eight samples have been found positive for avian influenza, Dr Rakesh Singh from the animal husbandry unit of the Development Department said, PTI reported.

In order to assess the situation arising out of the bird flu outbreak, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting to review the bird flu situation in the state.

The outbreak has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

What is Bird flu or Avian influenza?

Bird Flu or Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with bird flu Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. These viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites in seven states across the country.