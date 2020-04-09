Even as the Centre on Thursday announced a ₹15,000-crore covid-19 emergency response and health system preparedness package for states, as many as 587 fresh cases were reported from across India on Thursday. The total number of cases now stands at 6,280, with 37 fatalities on Thursday, the highest so far, taking the total death toll to 200.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi continued to bear the maximum load of the disease in the country, with 1,364, 834, and 720 cases, respectively.

A high-level meeting of the group of ministers (GoM) on covid-19 was held on Thursday, chaired by Union minister of health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan. It deliberated on containment and management of covid-19, including the actions taken so far, current status of social distancing measures as a preventive strategy, and the stringent actions taken by the Centre, as well as states, to contain covid-19.

The GoM also reviewed the testing strategy and availability of testing kits across India, besides preparing a roadmap to strengthen the contingency plans for hotspots and cluster management. It was apprised of the inadequacies and the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE), masks, ventilators, drugs and other essential equipment. The panel was also told that domestic manufactures had been identified for production of PPEs, and orders for 40,000 ventilators, and other equipment have already been placed.

“The government will have to make serious cuts in their expenditure. We have decided that other than salaries and corona-related expenditure, no other activities will be undertaken by Delhi government. We have started an operation SHIELD where areas have been shortlisted and contained. We have done this in 21 areas to control the spread. We don’t want the disease to spread and that is the reason for such strict steps. We need to ensure we stay indoors and practice social distancing," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kerala recorded 12 fresh cases, while 13 existing patients have recovered, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. In Karnataka, an 80-year-old woman in Gadag district died of covid-19, taking the state’s death toll to six. It also reported 16 new cases on Thursday to take the total number to 197. “As of 5 pm of 9 April 2020, cumulatively 197 covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, this includes 6 deaths and 30 discharges," S. Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister, said.

Leroy Leo, Pretika Khanna, Yunus Y. Lasania, Sharan Poovanna and Nidheesh M K contributed to this story