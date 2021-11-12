The Centre on Friday said that only 25 states and Union Territories (UTs) have so far undertaken commensurate reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to the consumers. The central government had on November 3 reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively and also urged to commensurately reduce VAT to give further relief to consumers.

While majority of states have announced VAT cut, some states are yet to announce tax cut on fuels.

Today, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released the list of the states which are yet to slash VAT. The states and UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in petrol and diesel are: Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chattisgarhand and Rajasthan.

In Lakshdweep, the Centre said, UT government procures Kerala paid VAT petrol and diesel. Currently, there is nil tax on petrol and diesel in the UT.

Following the cut in VAT, the price of petrol has come down most in Punjab by ₹16.02 per litre, followed by ₹13.43 in UT of Ladakh and ₹13.35 in Karnataka.

Petrol is cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar at ₹82.96 per litre, while it is ₹92.02 per litre in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Petrol is priced at ₹117.45 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is ₹115.85 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In case of diesel, the price has come down most in UT of Ladakh by ₹19.61 per litre, followed by ₹19.49 in Karnataka and ₹19.08 in Puducherry. Diesel is cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar at ₹77.13 per litre, while it is ₹79.55 per litre in Aizwal, Mizoram. Diesel is priced at ₹108.39 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is ₹107.48 in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

