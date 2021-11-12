Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
These states, UTs yet to slash VAT on petrol and diesel

These states, UTs yet to slash VAT on petrol and diesel

The Centre had on November 3 reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 respectively
2 min read . 06:56 PM IST

  • The Centre had on Nov 3 reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 respectively and also urged to reduce VAT to give further relief to consumers

The Centre on Friday said that only 25 states and Union Territories (UTs) have so far undertaken commensurate reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to the consumers. The central government had on November 3 reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 respectively and also urged to commensurately reduce VAT to give further relief to consumers. 

While majority of states have announced VAT cut, some states are yet to announce tax cut on fuels.   

Today, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released the list of the states which are yet to slash VAT. The states and UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in petrol and diesel are: Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chattisgarhand and Rajasthan. 

In Lakshdweep, the Centre said, UT government procures Kerala paid VAT petrol and diesel. Currently, there is nil tax on petrol and diesel in the UT.

Following the cut in VAT, the price of petrol has come down most in Punjab by 16.02 per litre, followed by 13.43 in UT of Ladakh and 13.35 in Karnataka. 

Petrol is cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar at 82.96 per litre, while it is 92.02 per litre in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Petrol is priced at 117.45 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is 115.85 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In case of diesel, the price has come down most in UT of Ladakh by 19.61 per litre, followed by 19.49 in Karnataka and 19.08 in Puducherry. Diesel is cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar at 77.13 per litre, while it is 79.55 per litre in Aizwal, Mizoram. Diesel is priced at 108.39 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is 107.48 in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

