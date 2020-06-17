Maharashtra demands Centre's nod on drug treatment, loans for farmers

MUMBAI : Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, in a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanded an immediate approval of the Centre for some drug treatments; urged farmers to avail immediate loans from nationalized banks; and a single uniform policy for examinations of students across the country.

In a video conference Thackeray said in the last two and a half months, Maharashtra has built a large number of health facilities.

“On the one hand, while this fight against covid-19 is on, we have started turning the economic cycle around by signing agreements with large investors," said Thackeray, referring to the recent foreign direct investment (FDI) worth Rs.16,000 crore from 12 large investors.

“Despite the onset of the global epidemic corona crisis, we recently signed investment agreements worth ₹16,000 crore with 12 major companies. This will also provide employment to 14,000 people. The industries are from countries including China, the United States, South Korea and Singapore," said Thackeray.

While expressing confidence on Modi to deal with the crisis outside the country’s border (the ongoing face-off between India and China), Thackeray said that within Maharashtra, in the last few days, around 3 lakh beds and field hospitals have been created to deal with the covid-19 crisis within the border.

Thackeray has inaugurated the second phase of hospitals at BKC Maidan and Covid Hospital at Nesco on Wednesday.

“Initially there were only three isolation hospitals, one testing laboratory and 350 beds. Today, the state has 97 laboratories, 282 Dedicated Covid Hospitals, 1631 Dedicated Covid Centers and so on. A total of 2,347 facilities have been set up to combat covid-19 in all 36 districts of the state. There are 2.81 lakh isolation beds, 37,845 oxygen beds, 7982 ICU beds in the state apart from at least 80,000 beds in 1543 quarantine facilities in Maharashtra," said Thackeray.

The state has 5.63 lakh PPE kits and around 10.77 lakh N95 masks but only 3028 ventilators. Thackeray mentioned that in order to treat the rising number of covid-19 patients, the state needs ventilators, especially for rural areas.

“Tracking down the virus has been given full priority and testing and exposure of individuals have been increased. We have stopped the infection even in areas like Dharavi," said Thackeray.

With over 1.10 lakh cases so far, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India by covid-19.

Also, on the medical treatment front Thackeray said that there are no definitive treatments for coronary artery disease, but treatment methods involving various drugs have started showing positive results, so they should be approved by the Centre as soon as possible.

“It seems that we are not lagging behind other countries in terms of treatment. The 90-year-old woman, who is suffering from various ailments, is also recovering due to the treatment and on the other hand, the children are also recovering," said Thackeray.

With regards to exams for students in the state, Thackeray said Maharashtra may not be in a position to take the exam right away.

“For non-vocational courses, the state government has decided to formulate a rule for determining marks based on last year's marks, said Thackeray, adding that the students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in this manner will have the opportunity to appear for the final examination.

Also, Thackeray said the Centre should formulate a uniform rule for all states regarding vocational and non-professional examinations through various Central Educational Institutions so that all students in the country get equal justice.

Over the last 75 days, Maharashtra has arranged shelters for around 5.5 lakh workers from other states and that’s why there is currently no shelter in the state, said Thackeray.

On the other hand, about 17 lakh migrant workers have been sent by trains and buses. ST buses have made 44,106 trips till 31 May to ferry 5.37 lakh migrants from Maharashtra.

Around 12. 03 lakh migrant workers have been ferried by 834 trains from Maharashtra so far. Around ₹97.69 crore has been provided from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund for these workers' train tickets, said Thackeray.

As a part of Vande Bharat Abhiyan (bringing back Indians from abroad), a total 78 flights from abroad have arrived in Maharashtra till date, bringing 12, 974 passengers via air route.

Thackeray said 80 more flights will arrive Maharashtra by 1 July.

So far, travelers arriving Mumbai are from countries including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Philippines, USA, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kuwait, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Oman, South Africa, Indonesia, The Netherlands, Japan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Tanzania, Spain, Ireland, Qatar, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Kenya, Vietnam, Italy, Sweden, Ethiopia, Germany, Dubai, Malawi, West Indies, Norway and Egypt.

Thackeray said 14.80 lakh quintals of food grains has been distributed till June so far and under the Prime Minister's Poor Welfare Food Scheme 5 kg of rice has been given to around 99. 80 lakh people in the state so far in June.

