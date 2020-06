“Initially there were only three isolation hospitals, one testing laboratory and 350 beds. Today, the state has 97 laboratories, 282 Dedicated Covid Hospitals, 1631 Dedicated Covid Centers and so on. A total of 2,347 facilities have been set up to combat covid-19 in all 36 districts of the state. There are 2.81 lakh isolation beds, 37,845 oxygen beds, 7982 ICU beds in the state apart from at least 80,000 beds in 1543 quarantine facilities in Maharashtra," said Thackeray.