DEMU train catches fire between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur in Maharashtra: Watch video

Five coaches of the 8-coach DEMU train caught fire at 3 pm between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations

A DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations inMaharashtraon Monday. Nobody was hurt in the fire as all passengers had debaorded the train, said a report by ANI.

Five coaches -- guard-side brake van and four adjacent coaches to it-- of an 8-coach DEMU train (No. 01402) caught fire at 3 pm, said the report.

The incident took place when the train was heading to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra from Ashti station in Beed district, railway officials said.

“Five coaches of an 8-coach DEMU train caught fire at 3 pm between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations. No injuries or death reported as all passengers debaorded the train when it caught fire. No person is trapped inside the burning coaches. Firefighters are called by railway authorities: CPRO Central Railways," reported the ANI.

Fire engines from Ahmednagar, located around 250km from Mumbai, were immediately called and the flames were doused by around 4.10 pm, said railway officials.

An accident relief train (ART) was also sent to the site from Daund station in Pune district.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The section where the incident occurred is part of the Ahmednagar-Parali line of the Central Railway.

The affected coaches had only 5 to 10 passengers at the time of the blaze and all of them got down immediately and escaped unhurt, the Central Railway's chief public relations officer (CPRO) said.

A probe was underway to establish the cause of the fire and further course of action will be decided after its findings are made available.

Viral videos of the incident showed huge flames leaping out of the windows on both sides of the affected coaches and thick dark smoke billowing.

Many people were seen watching the fire from a safe distance as the fire brigade engines rushed to douse the flames.

