Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crash-lands in Baramati: Report

Mausam Jha
Updated28 Jan 2026, 10:06 AM IST
Screengrab from the site of the accident. (Photo: ANI/X)

A charter plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati crash-landed at 8:45 a.m. in Baramati, Maharashtra, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on board, ANI reported.

Footage from the scene shows the plane’s mangled wreckage, with ambulances rushing the injured to nearby hospitals. Details on what caused the emergency landing attempt are still awaited.

He was scheduled to fly to Baramati today for four key public meetings,

More details awaited.

(This is breaking news; check later for updates.)

 
 
Maharashtra
