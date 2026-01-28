Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crash-lands in Baramati

A charter plane flying from Mumbai to Baramati crash-landed at 8:45 a.m. in Baramati, Maharashtra, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on board, ANI reported.

Footage from the scene shows the plane’s mangled wreckage, with ambulances rushing the injured to nearby hospitals. Details on what caused the emergency landing attempt are still awaited.

He was scheduled to fly to Baramati today for four key public meetings,

More details awaited.