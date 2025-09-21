Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's 'X' account hacked; Pakistan and Turkey flags live-streamed: Report

Akriti Anand
Updated21 Sep 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's 'X' handle was reportedly hacked on Sunday. Officials told new agency PTI that hackers posted images of flags of Pakistan and Turkey on Shinde's social media handle.

Mint could not independetly confirm the report.

The hackers reportedly live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.

"We immediately alerted the cyber crime police. Our team that is in-charge of the Dy CM's X handle later retrieved the account," the official said.

It took 30 to 45 minutes to set the account in order, the official was quoted as saying.

