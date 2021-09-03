Amid the concerns over the third wave of the pandemic, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday urged citizens not to put the state government in a position where it has to shutdown everything again.

Centre has already cautioned all the states not to let their guard especially during the festivals.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said, “Unfortunately, in rural areas, some people are becoming lax. They are not scared of coronavirus. They don't use masks, don't follow physical distancing, and they have assumed that everything (COVID-19 pandemic) is over. This has led to rise in infections."

“The chief minister has appealed to people from time to time, but some people politicise the issue and resort to celebrating festivals, he said adding, "All this should stop somewhere. People should not put the state government and administrations in a position where they have to close everything if the third wave hits."

Celebrate Ganesh Utsav in a simple manner

Pointing out that people should refrain from celebrating Ganesh Utsav in a grand scale, he said, “Since all big mandals (organisers) have decided to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and as there will be no decorations, there is no scope for crowding. However, we will monitor the situation from day one, and if we find that gatherings are taking place, stricter measures will be taken from the second day."

Speaking about re-opening of schools, Pawar said, "There are two opinions. Some say schools should open after Diwali, while others say they should be reopened in places where the COVID-19 positivity rate is zero. The chief minister, however, will take the decision."

On the topic of COVID situation in Pune, Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district, said, “The divisional commissioner (Pune division) has informed that at least 5 lakh doses may be available for the district soon, and the authorities will try to speed up the vaccination in slums.

COVID-19 update in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 47,55 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's public health department bulletin on Thursday.

The recovery rate in the state reached 97.04 per cent. The cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 64,73,674 while the recoveries touched 62,81,985. A total of 1,37,551 persons have succumbed to COVID-19. As on Thursday, there are 50,607 active cases in the state.

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID19 cases, 205 discharges and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

