Giving it a sigh of relief, Maharashtra health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the state hospitalization rate is low despite a high positivity rate. He said that 95% of beds are still vacant and the hospitalisation rate is low compared to the Covid-19 second wave.

Maharashtra's Covid positivity rate stands at 23.5%, according to the minister. However, places like Raipur, Pune, Nashik, and Nanded have reported a higher positive rate than the state average.

"There is 95% of beds are vacant in the state. Around 4-5% of patients are admitted to hospitals for treatment. The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 23.5% but districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Nanded have a much higher positive rate," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad has allowed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 for offline teaching from January 24.

Besides, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has decided to restart offline classes for classes 1 to 12 from January 24. The decision came as new Omicron cases and overall daily coronavirus infections in the city have begun to decline

Mumbai reported 5,708 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday. A total of 15,440 patients have been recovered from the disease. According to the state health department, Mumbai has 22,103 active cases of Covid-19.

