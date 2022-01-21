Maharashtra: Despite high positivity, 95% beds are vacant, says health minister

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad has allowed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 for offline teaching from January 24
Mumbai reported 5,708 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday
Giving it a sigh of relief, Maharashtra health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the state hospitalization rate is low despite a high positivity rate. He said that 95% of beds are still vacant and the hospitalisation rate is low compared to the Covid-19 second wave.
Maharashtra's Covid positivity rate stands at 23.5%, according to the minister. However, places like Raipur, Pune, Nashik, and Nanded have reported a higher positive rate than the state average.
"There is 95% of beds are vacant in the state. Around 4-5% of patients are admitted to hospitals for treatment. The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 23.5% but districts like Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Nanded have a much higher positive rate," he said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad has allowed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 for offline teaching from January 24.
Besides, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai has decided to restart offline classes for classes 1 to 12 from January 24. The decision came as new Omicron cases and overall daily coronavirus infections in the city have begun to decline
Mumbai reported 5,708 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday. A total of 15,440 patients have been recovered from the disease. According to the state health department, Mumbai has 22,103 active cases of Covid-19.
