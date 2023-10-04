Maharashtra: ‘Despite ₹4-5 crore of funds, Nanded hospital not purchased medicine’, says minister
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has denied that there were shortages of medicines and staff
Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil made the acting dean of the government hospital in Nanded, clean a dirty toilet and urinals
Amid the tragedy at a hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra Education minister has raised the question that despite having sufficient funds, no medicines were procured.
"The government spends crores but I am pained to see the situation here. The toilets have not been cleaned for months. The toilets in the wards of the hospital are locked. No water is available in toilets," Patil, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.
"I went to the office of the dean where I saw that the wash basin is broken and the tap has no water," he said.
Patil said he would request the chief minister to order the registration of cases against these people who draw salaries from the government but are negligent in work.
